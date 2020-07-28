State officials will start inspecting Michigan businesses to make sure they are also following the state’s coronavirus guidelines. If the businesses are not in compliance, they could face a hefty fine.
The inspections will be done at bars, restaurants, and retail businesses.
“We need to be doing the right things, at all times,” said Michigan’s COVID Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said.
Considering the recent uptick in cases, the state feels more needs to be done to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Eagan said the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administrations (MIOSHA) is stepping up their visits to visits during their State Emphasis Program.
“It’s not just the bad actors that we need to find. All of us need to be engaged in this. The goal is to get open and stay open,” Egan said.
The new initiative is aimed at helping to educate employers, employees, and customers on best practices. It is also to make sure that all workplaces remain safe for the community.
Eagan said MIOSHA will conduct inspections by referral or at random.
“MIOSHA will work with those employers and suggest and require some mitigation or remediation of whatever the hazard is. If an employer complies, more than likely, they wouldn’t be issues citations,” Egan said.
Egan said they are hoping to educate rather than fine. He said there is a serious penalty if someone refuses to comply. Fines could be as high as $7,000.
“If there are serious problems there, they’re not doing any of the required health screenings or other things they are supposed to be doing; you’re not asking customers to wear facemasks, not posting signage, they could be cited for not going by the executive order,” Egan said.
Egan said some of the biggest things they are looking for are some of the simplest like wearing a mask and social distancing.
