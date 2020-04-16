State officials are warning against using the drug ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
Ivermectin is used in animals to prevent heartworm disease. It’s also used to treat certain internal and external parasites in different animals as well as humans.
This drug gained some attention due to a pre-publication paper for the journal Antiviral Research.
According to Michigan’s Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division, the paper documents how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, responded to ivermectin when exposed in a petri dish.
Ivermectin was not given to people or animals in this study.
“We cannot emphasize this strongly enough: this study was not tested in humans or in animals,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland. “It was done in a petri dish. As intriguing as the results may be, at this point, they mean little to nothing in the actual prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in either animals or humans. Ivermectin sold for use in animals has not been evaluated for safety in species other than those listed on the label and may cause serious harm if taken by people.”
The FDA advises people against using animal drugs as they have only been tested for their safety and effectiveness in certain animal species indicated on the labeled.
Animal drugs can cause serious harm in people.
