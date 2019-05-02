A Bay County automotive repair shop must stop all business after illegally operating.
R&N Auto on Cass Avenue in Bay City was given a temporary cease and desist order after operating their business without a registration, according to the Secretary of State.
The Secretary of State’s office said they tried contacting Nikolas and Ryan Perrault, the auto repair shop owners, multiple times in January and February.
A secretary of state agent that went to the shop said he also tried to get Nikolas on the phone, but he was hung up on.
A registration application was mailed to the shop but wasn’t returned, according to the SOS.
The cease and desist order prohibits the shop from doing any vehicle repairs until they comply with the state law.
Under state law, anyone who knowingly repairs vehicle without registering can be charged with a misdemeanor.
This case hasn’t been turned over for prosecution, but the SOS can if the shop owners continue to not comply.
Any customers who had repairs done by the shop while they weren’t registered are entitled to a refund.
To file a complaint and recover money, you can call (517) 335-1410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.