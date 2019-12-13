Michigan environmental regulators are ordering a company to remove limestone and other materials that spilled into the Detroit River last month.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy sent a violation notice Wednesday to Erickson's Inc. of Grand Rapids, owner of the riverside property leased by Detroit Bulk Storage.
A dock at the site collapsed Nov. 26, discharging an unknown amount of crushed limestone into the river, along with asphalt and contaminated soils.
The department said testing determined that contaminant levels in the water were not detectable or well below quality standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.