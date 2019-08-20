The Michigan Public Service Commission approved monthly decreases for DTE Gas Co. customers to reflect the impact lower federal corporate tax rates have on the company’s long-term investments.
A total of $333 million will be returned to customers, or $12.7 million annually. A residential customer who uses 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month will receive a 58-cent monthly credit on their bill beginning in September.
“The Commission has been a strong advocate for utility ratepayer savings ever since the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act went into effect,” MPSC Chairman Sally Talberg said. “Our Staff continues its important lead role in making sure every dollar of savings from the tax law changes is passed on to ratepayers in a timely manner.”
This is the third round of bill adjustments as a result of the TCJA, which lowered corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent. After the law was enacted in December 2017, the MPSC ordered investor-owned utilities (DTE, Consumers Energy Co., Indiana Michigan Power Co., Alpena Power Co., Upper Peninsula Power Co., Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corp., Northern States Power Co., SEMCO Energy Gas Co., and Michigan Gas Utility Corp.) to calculate their tax savings and it set forth a multi-step process to pass on to ratepayers the immediate and long-term savings under the new law.
This final step known as Calculation C, captures long-term impacts of the change. The monthly rate adjustments will be in effect until the next time a utility implements new rates, which will be calculated using the 21 percent tax. In the first round of refunds, known as Credit A, the Commission approved approximately $380 million in credits for Michigan utility customers. In the second round, known as Credit B, the MPSC approved roughly $232 million in refunds.
The Commission approved Credit A refunds of $2.12 a month for DTE Gas residential customers in May 2018 and Credit B refunds of $2.21 a month in October 2018.
(0) comments
