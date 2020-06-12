Are you ready to get camping?
State park and recreation area campgrounds, and overnight facilities will open on June 22.
State forecast campgrounds are already open for use.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources lists several factors for why it takes time to reopen campgrounds, following closures due to COVID-19. Among the factors are staffing levels, seasonal staff training, and getting campgrounds and facilities ready.
CLICK HERE for more on the DNR about the process, and questions regarding camping reservations.
