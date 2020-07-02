State parks may seem a little bit quieter this holiday weekend due to the cancellation of many local fireworks displays.
The DNR announced that they will close state parks at 10 p.m. this holiday weekend.
This measure is to help reduce crowds.
The DNR also reminds visitors that Roman candles and bottle rockets are not allowed in Michigan’s state parks at any time.
Smaller novelty fireworks including fountains, sparklers and ground spinners are still allowed.
