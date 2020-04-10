Medical technicians load into a plastic envelope a vial containing a nasla swab at a Stride Community Health Center drive-thru testing site as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Wheat Ridge, Colo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.