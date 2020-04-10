The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with community health centers to help with COVID-19 testing.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers will be able to test patients referred from the state COVID-19 hotline.
“We feel privileged to be part of our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Brenda Coughlin, President and CEO of Great Lakes Bay Health Centers. “We will use every opportunity to change lives because we care through this very trying time.”
Drive through testing sites are available for residents with a doctor’s order in Saginaw, Bay City and the Thumb.
Testing is available the following times:
1. Saginaw - David R. Gamez community health center, 501 Lapeer Ave. Saginaw, MI 48607
Hours: Monday – Friday 9:00am–3:00pm or until supplies run out each day.
2. Huron County – Thumb Area community health center, 876 N Van Dyke Rd. Bad Axe, MI 48413. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00am–12:00pm or until supplies run out each day.
3. Bay County – Bayside community health center, 3884 Monitor Rd. Bay City, MI 48706
Hours: Monday – Friday Noon-4pm or until testing supplies run out each day.
