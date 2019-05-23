The state has a warning for the water in certain areas across Mid-Michigan – avoid the foam at all costs.
The foam accumulating on the Lake Van Etten shoreline in Oscoda contains extremely high levels of PFAs – chemicals that are known to cause cancer.
“It’s pretty basic. It’s harmful stuff. People need to avoid it and the polluters need to clean it up,” said Cathy Wusterbarth, Oscoda resident.
That foam – in certain Michigan waterways – could have high amounts of PFAs. That’s why the state is placing signs at certain waterways, like Van Etten Lake in Oscoda, telling people to avoid the foam.
“I don’t know if the general public is aware. That’s why I think not only are these signs long overdue, but we need to make them bigger and more visible,” said Robin Savage, Oscoda resident.
The signs say the foam is often bright white and piles up like shaving cream.
“The visual part we know to avoid, but I personally don’t feel safe,” Savage said.
So unsafe, Savage said she wouldn’t even let her dog go in the lake because of PFAs.
“The bottom of it says you can have your pets in the water, but if there’s any contact with the foam to make sure to wash them off. I don’t think that’s a good idea. If people aren’t supposed to have contact with the foam, I don’t think in anyway should my pet – who’s part of my family,” Savage said.
