With the heat index expected to exceed 100 degrees through Sunday, State police and Emergency Management and Homeland Security are encouraging Michiganders to stay protected. The threat of thunderstorms also remains in the forecast.
“The high heat and humidity can put stress on the body, making it dangerous to be outdoors for any significant amount of time,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of emergency management and commander of EMHSD. “The potential for thunderstorms and power outages this week could leave residents without air conditioning and even more susceptible to heat-related illness.”
To prepare for extreme heat, state police recommend:
• Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, blinds or awnings to reduce the amount of heat that enters your home.
• Check on family members or neighbors who are elderly, young, sick or overweight, as they are more susceptible to excessive heat.
• Ensure pets have cool housing areas and plenty of water.
• Learn about available cooling centers or public locations with air conditioning in your community.
To prevent heat illness:
• Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks that cause dehydration.
• Wear clothing that allows good air circulation.
• Limit vigorous activity.
• If outside, avoid direct sunlight by staying in the shade.
• Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.
