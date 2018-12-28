Michigan State Police report 10 people lost their lives from nine different accidents during the 2018 Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts (CARE) Lifesaver Weekend.
Operation CARE is a nationwide initiative that works to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities on highways.
MSP said from the 10 killed, four were pedestrians, three crashes involved alcohol, and four were not wearing their seat belts.
Compared the last year’s 2017 CARE initiative, the number of fatalities has doubled.
“This long-running traffic safety initiative focuses on dangerous driving decisions and behaviors that result in serious injury and fatal traffic crashes,” stated Lt. Jim Flegel, State Services Bureau. “The New Year holiday will also be a busy travel period and we will continue traffic enforcement through the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving traffic safety campaign, which ends on Dec. 31, 2018.”
The initiative ran from Friday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 23.
