Local kids had a chance to take home one of hundreds of bicycles donated by the community.
A local restaurant owner teamed up with Michigan State Police for a bike giveaway at three elementary schools.
This is the sixth year Tony Tucker, owner of Krystal Jo’s Diner in Flint, has taken in donated bikes which he then fixes and gives to kids.
“Six years ago I gave 235 bikes away. The community got a kick out of it, backed me up and now we got sponsors, people from all over the state here to help whether it’s to turn a wrench or aid and assist the children. It’s awesome,” Tucker said.
Last year the program donated more than 2,000 bikes to Flint area kids.
