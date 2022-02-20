State Police assisted Genesee County investigators in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle into northern Oakland County.

A State Police Aviation Unit following the car was able to advise authorities that the vehicle was headed south on Dixie Highway where it crashed near Perryville Road.

Three suspects ran from the vehicle. Investigators found two of the suspects walking along the road and took them into custody.

The Aviation Unit watched the third suspect, and saw him throw a gun into the woods as he ran from the scene.

Troopers and officers from the Flint Township Police Department took the third suspect into custody.

A canine from the State Police Flint Post located an AR-15 pistol buried in the snow.

The Flint Township Police Department is investigating the incident.