The Michigan State Police post in Caro is looking for volunteers in its program that helps those struggling with addiction.
The Angel Program allows anyone struggling with addiction to walk into a state police post and ask for help without fear of being arrested or investigated.
Volunteers of the program help troopers find the right treatment option and help take the participant to a treatment center. MSP reimburses volunteers for mileage and meal expenses.
After 20 hours of service, volunteers are eligible to receive an hourly stipend. MSP personnel will train volunteers on the responsibilities and expectations of being an angel.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or learning more about the program can contact the Caro post at 989-673-2156 or head to the Angel Program’s webpage.
