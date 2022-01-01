State Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened Friday night just before 11 p.m.

Investigators responded to the Family Dollar on Genesee Avenue near Hess Street in Saginaw.

According to State Police, an 18-year-old woman who worked at the store was shot.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived with an unknown amount of money.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers are 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.

