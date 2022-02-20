State Police are investigating a deadly structure fire in Saginaw County's Maple Grove Township.
Dispatch reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Crews responded to the scene on the 1500 block of Lincoln Road. Investigators say the home was occupied at the time of the fire.
State Police said the victim, a 71-year-old man was located in the debris.
The incident remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.
