State Police are investigating an injury crash at M-46 and South Reese Road.
Investigators said a driver was traveling westbound when he lost control of his vehicle on icy roads, crossed the centerline and went off the roadway.
An 81-year-old woman was struck while getting her mail. She was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
