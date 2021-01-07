Michigan State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Michigan Capitol.
At 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 7, the Michigan State Capitol Facilities Control Office in Lansing received a call from a male who made a bomb threat.
MSP said it immediately notified staff who work at the Capitol building to ensure their safety.
The Capitol was already closed to the public in accordance with normal protocols since there is no legislative sessions scheduled.
Additional resources were sent to the Capitol to assess the validity of the threat.
The building was temporarily closed to staff while the building was being checked.
About 9 a.m., MSP determined the building was safe and staff were allowed to return.
Michigan State Police said the threat remains under investigation and no further information will be released.
MSP said every effort will be made to identify the person who made the threat and prosecute them to the fullest extent the law will allow.
