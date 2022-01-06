Former Michigan House Speaker, Lee Chatfield, is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.
The Lansing Police Department received a complaint and referred it to state police.
According to the Detroit News, a 27-year-old woman filed a complaint with police accusing Chatfield of sexually abusing her starting when she was around 15 years old.
According to the Detroit News report, the woman claims the abuse began at Chatfield’s church.
Chatfield, 33, was elected to the state house 2014 and served as house speaker in 2019 and 2020. He is no longer serving as a state representative due to term limits.
