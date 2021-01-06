Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide in Spaulding Township.
On Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 10:04 p.m., residents heard gunshots in the area of Willikins Street near Elsie Street and called 911.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Jamel Lynn, of Saginaw, dead inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
At this time, no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.
