Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was discovered in Carrollton Township.
The body was discovered in a home on 900 Ridgeland Drive on Friday.
Investigators said there was no forced entry and it was not a shooting.
Preliminary investigations indicate the 31-year-old woman was killed in her home where she lived alone.
The investigation is ongoing. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact D/Sgt. Antonio Taylor at 989-297-8657.
Stay with TV5 for updates on this developing story.
