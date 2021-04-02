Michigan State Police are asking for your help finding a missing 33-year-old man.
Charles Joseph Schutt Jr. from Gaylord was last seen at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 when he went to bed. His wife woke up at 3 a.m. Friday morning and he was gone, according to MSP.
His red 2004 Ford-250 was missing and he left his cellphone at home. His Michigan license plate is EJV 9698. MSP said Schutt did not show up for work Friday morning.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.
