For the biggest and last party of the year, make sure you have your ride home planned in advance.
“Please don’t drink and drive,” said John Clark, a Saginaw resident.
Clark says his message is simple, he’s asking folks to be safe on New Year’s Eve.
He said nothing is more important that family, so better to be safe than sorry.
“Because we have children and we don’t’ want anyone to get hurt,” Clark said.
And Michigan State Police agree.
“It doesn’t matter what you choose to ingest, whether it’s alcohol or marijuana,” said Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser. “We want you to celebrate with friends and family, but we want you to have a plan beforehand.”
Lt. Kaiser said patrol cars will be hitting the roads in full force.
He said if you’re under any type of influence of any substance, don’t get behind the wheel.
“The biggest thing whether it’s alcohol, marijuana, or any other type of drug, if you’re intoxicated don’t drive,” Kaiser said.
As for Clark he said he’s staying in this New Year’s Eve but is reminding his friends to play it safe.
“Always have an extra driver because you never know, roads may be slippery anything can happen,” Clark said.
