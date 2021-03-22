Michigan State Police are investigating after a teen from Ionia County went missing Sunday.
Troopers responded after the parents of 15-year-old Tisa Marie Butler were informed she left with a man in a gold Chevy Uplander.
He's described as a white male with dark hair, about six feet tall and appearing to be in his mid to late 20's.
If you have any information on her whereabouts or the identity of the male, call 911 or the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.
