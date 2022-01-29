State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing teen from Shiawassee County.
Laila Frank, 14, is 5'4" with brown, gray and blue hair and brown eyes. Frank was wearing a baby blue sweatshirt with a multi-colored heart on the front, navy blue sweatpants with "Life is Better with Friends" on the right leg and black and white Nike shoes.
Frank was last seen in Owosso Township.
Anyone with information on her location can call 810-732-1111.
