State Police are searching for a missing teen in Shiawassee County.
Inestigators said Jedidia Fredrick Dygert left his home on Chestnut Street in Owosso Township on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
Dygert is 16, 6'0" and 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gay sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on Dygert's location is encouraged to contact the State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.
