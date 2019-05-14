State police armed with tools have searched the home of the Macomb County prosecutor in an investigation of how his office spent money.
Investigators on a ladder outside Eric Smith's home removed a surveillance camera from under a gutter Tuesday. Lt. Darren Green says the four-hour search in Macomb Township is part of learning how Smith spent money from forfeited assets tied to alleged crimes.
Smith, who was home at the time, says he "cooperated fully." He insists he has nothing to hide.
Many county officials have raised questions about how his office has spent thousands of dollars. Records show the money was used to support certain charities and to pay for credit card bills and other expenses.
The search at Smith's home occurred a month after police searched his office in Mount Clemens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.