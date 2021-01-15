Michigan State Police are searching for a missing and endangered 76-year-old man.
Joseph Lower was last seen in the 4000 block of Fox Hill in Sterling Heights.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches, weighs between 180 and 190 pounds, bald with gray hair on the side, with blue eyes.
Drivers should be on the lookout for a black 2016 Chrysler 300 with a handicapped license plate that reads “8J5427.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.