Investigators are searching for suspects involved in a highway shooting in Saginaw County.
On July 22 at 5:13 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers were sent to two vehicles that were shot on southbound I-75 near Birch Run Road. While investigating, troopers learned both vehicles were struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.
The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit believes this incident was not random and is related to other recent events and shootings in the city of Saginaw in the last week.
Police said witnesses are reluctant to cooperate with investigators. Anyone with more information that may help investigators is asked to call the Saginaw MCU at 989-759-1289 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
