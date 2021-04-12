Michigan State Police are asking for help in identifying two people wanted for questioning related to a credit card fraud incident.
Troopers were investigating a report of a stolen purse from a store in Birch Run on Dec. 10. The next day, several large purchases were made in Clio using the stolen credit cards.
MSP said surveillance video shows a male and female left the store in Clio after making the purchase. The suspects left the store in a black minivan.
Anyone that can help investigators identify the suspects are asked to call Tpr. Somers at the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.
