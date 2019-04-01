Michigan State Police are warning resident to not fall victim to a recent phone scam in Ionia County.
Police said the scammer will use the Lakeview State Police phone number and ask for money.
MSP said it does not solicit funds from the public in anyway.
State police are reminding residents to not give away any personal information over the phone.
