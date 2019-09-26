In less than a week, the state of Michigan could experience a partial government shutdown.
That is unless Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs off on the legislature's state budget plans by October 1, the first day of the new fiscal year.
But if she doesn't, then nearly 30,000 government employees could be temporarily laid off.
"There would be some employees that are still required to come to work during the government shutdown,” said Kurt Weiss from the State Budget Office. “Those people would be state troopers, corrections officers in our prisons, child welfare workers."
Weiss said out of the 48,000 government workers across the state, only about 18,000 would be able to continue working during a partial shutdown.
He said the effects of those layoffs on communities around the state will be felt almost immediately.
"I think some of the first impacts you would see would be things like Secretary of State Branch Offices would be closed,” he said. “You know the lottery would be shut down, DNR Parks and Campgrounds would be shut down."
If a shutdown does happen, it wouldn't be just state campgrounds that would be closed, but also local rest stops as well.
"I'd hope not, because then there's two more Halloween weekends after this one,” said Doug Powalski, a camper at Bay City State Park. “A lot of little kids will be upset, because there's close to 300 kids that walk through this park through the weekend."
He said the impact of a partial shutdown would not only ruin his family's weekends, but that of several other travelers.
All he can do now is hope for a resolution sooner rather than later.
"If it does, there's not much we can do” Powalski said. The state has control, you know. We can say our say, but when it happens it happens, you know?”
The last government shutdown in Michigan happened in 2009, and lasted only around two hours.
