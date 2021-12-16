Families who use food assistance benefits will receive an additional monthly payment in December in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
The additional benefits will be loaded on to Bridge Cards as a separate payment for about 1.27 million Michiganders from Dec. 18 to 27. Some Michiganders started receiving additional food assistance in April 2020 after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All househoulds eligible for SNAP will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment, MDHHS said.
Eligible families do not need to re-apply for the additional benefits. Customers’ Michigan Bridge Card balance can be checked online or by calling 888-678-8914.
