The state of Michigan is providing collections assistance to residents who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
Residents who have been laid off or had their place of employment closed due to COVID-19 should reach out to see what options are available, the state said in a press release on Friday, March 20.
Residents are encouraged to contact the Treasury's Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.
“Our first and foremost priority is the health and safety of Michiganders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “If you are currently unemployed or are facing other hardships due to the COVID-19 emergency and are paying on a state tax debt, please contact us so we can work with you during this difficult situation.”
