Michigan farmers who sustained devastating crop losses due to heavy rain and flooding can now receive relief when applying for low-interest loans.
The Michigan Department of Treasury announced their department has begun implementing the $15 million Agriculture Loan Organization Program.
The program, approved by state legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, enables financial institutions to make low-interest loans to farmers, growers, processors, and farm-related retailers.
“Agriculture is a critical piece of our state’s economy,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “These loans will help our farmers until next year’s planting season. Treasury is ready to begin processing applications and making these funds available, so we can provide relief to Michigan’s farmers.”
Farmers should check with their local banks and other financial institutions to see if they are participating in the program.
The state is paying the loan origination fees to reduce the cost of the loans, while the financial institutions are assuming the risk associated with providing the loans.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has launched an online resource and information portal so farmers can find the help they need this year.
“Michigan’s farming community was hit hard by a trifecta of weather events this year, extreme cold, severe snow, and torrential rainfalls. This loan program underscores Michigan commitment to help our farming families move forward,” MDARD Director Gary McDowell said. “Eliminating the loan origination fees helps alleviate some of the financial distress many of our farmers are already feeling from low commodity prices and more.”
For farmer-related disaster relief information, click here.
