Michigan is bringing more free bottled water to Benton Harbor residents. The state is also recommending an abundance of caution as efforts accelerate to address lead levels.
“Protecting the health and safety of Benton Harbor residents is a top priority,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “We’ve listened to the community’s concerns and out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth.”
The EPA is conducting a study to gather data and provide confidence in the effectiveness of water filters to reduce lead in drinking water.
Unfiltered tap water can be used for showering or bathing, washing hands, dishes, clothes and cleaning.
More than 4,500 cases of bottled water have been delivered to Benton Harbor, and another 15,500 cases are being delivered to city distribution centers in the coming days.
Distribution dates, locations and times include:
• Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency (CAA), 331 Miller St., Benton Harbor
• Thursday, Oct. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m.
• God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone, Benton Harbor
• Friday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m.
“We look forward to continued partnerships with the local community as we continue to ramp up resources,” Hertel said. “Community trust and partnerships are critical components of our efforts in the city.”
