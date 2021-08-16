Uninsured victims of a vehicle crash that happened before July 2, 2020 will get unlimited Personal Injury Protection (PIP) medical coverage.
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) reached an agreement to provide victims with medical coverage after Michigan’s new auto insurance law capped coverage at $250,000.
“Michigan’s historic, bipartisan auto insurance law is protecting consumers and saving Michiganders money, and we are committed to ensuring that every Michigander receives the insurance benefits to which they are entitled,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am pleased that DIFS was able to lead the way to find a solution that works for all involved. After this agreement, these Michiganders can rest easy that they will continue to receive the medical coverage provided under Michigan law.”
PIP medical coverage pays for medical care, recovery, and rehabilitation when people are injured in auto crashes. Previously, uninsured passengers and pedestrians were entitled to receive unlimited PIP medical coverage through the Michigan Assigned Claims Plan (MACP), which is administered by the Michigan Automobile Insurance Placement Facility (MAIPF).
Under the new auto insurance law in Michigan, the coverage was capped at $250,000 for claims starting July 2, 2020. Uninsured non-drivers were uncertain about their coverage limits because of differing interpretations of the new statute between June 11, 2019, when the auto insurance law was enacted, and the law’s July 2, 2020 effective date.
“We are happy that this matter has been successfully resolved. As a consumer protection agency, DIFS is always focused on the best interest of Michigan consumers,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “The premature imposition of a $250,000 cap could have severely impacted the lives of Michigan drivers and uninsured passengers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. As always, DIFS is here to help consumers and we will continue to do everything possible to ensure Michiganders have the insurance protection they are entitled to receive.”
DIFS has a dedicated auto insurance hotline Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 833-275-3437.
