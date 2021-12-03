Michigan has been awarded $213 million in federal funds to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grant, through the State Revolving Funds, on Friday, Dec. 3.
The money will update water infrastructure, remove lead pipes, and protect drinking water from harmful PFAS contamination, Kildee’s office said.
“Everyone should have access to safe and affordable drinking water,” Kildee said. “I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which, which makes a huge investment to improve Michigan’s water infrastructure. These investments will ensure that Michiganders have access to safe and affordable drinking water and create thousands of good-paying union jobs removing lead pipes. Thank you to President Biden for working to deliver this money to Michigan as quickly as possible.”
This funding is the first installment of five yearly investments in the state’s water infrastructure though the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Kildee’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.