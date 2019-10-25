The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released information on the vaping materials used by the lung injury patients in the state.
Lung injury patients are asked to provide any materials they have vaped for testing, the MDHHS said.
Results from the FDA’s preliminary testing of materials used by five lung injury patients in the state found two of the patients’ products contained nicotine, one contained THC, one contained THC and nicotine, and one contained THC and vitamin E acetate.
These results are the first confirmation that a Michigan lung injury patient was exposed to vitamin E acetate, the MDHHS said.
“Although the cause of the lung injuries is not yet known, the majority of lung injury patients report using products with THC. One hypothesis being investigated is that contaminants in THC vapes, including vitamin E acetate, may be related to the outbreak. Other states are also finding vitamin E acetate in their testing,” the MDHHS said.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the MDHHS, said the state is urging residents to not use e-cigarettes or vaping products.
“This outbreak is still under investigation, and the exact substance or devices that are causing the outbreak are unknown,” Khaldun said.
Michigan has 44 confirmed and probable lung injury cases including one death, as of Oct. 25.
About 81 percent of those patients reported using a product containing THC, the MDHHS said.
There has not been a specific brand of device or e-liquid identified for making people sick.
The MDHHS has issued the following health advisory:
- CDC and MDHHS recommend that persons should not use e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those that contain THC.
- At present, CDC and MDHHS also recommend individuals refrain from using e-cigarette or vaping products that contain nicotine.
- E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youths, young adults or women who are pregnant.
- Individuals who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.
- Individuals should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street.
- Individuals should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.
If you use e-cigarettes or vape products and develop the following symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately: shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever, and/or nausea and vomiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.