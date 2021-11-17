The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is asking Michiganders to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent more outbreaks.
“As we head into respiratory virus season, it is important to take every mitigation measure we can to prevent outbreaks of the flu, RSV and COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of illness. COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be administered at the same time, and we encourage all eligible Michiganders to get theirs as soon as possible.”
Public health officials are currently investigating an outbreak involving more than 525 cases of influenza A among University of Michigan students. The outbreak comes as COVID-19 infections are surging in Michigan, with case rates, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths all increasing, according to the state health department.
Influenza vaccinations are down compared to previous seasons, according to data from MDHHS’s flu vaccine dashboard. As of Nov. 6, more than 2 million doses of the flu vaccine have been administered, a 26 percent decrease from this time last year.
Last flu season, 3.5 million Michiganders received a flu vaccine as reported to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry. The state of Michigan is hoping to vaccinate 4 million people for the 2021-22 flu season.
During a typical flu season such as the 2019-20 flu season, MDHHS notes the nation recorded 39 to 56 million estimated cases of the flu, 18 to 26 million medical visits due to the flu and nearly half a million flu hospitalizations.
To find COVID-19 and flu vaccination sites near you, head to Vaccine Finder’s website.
