The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents to stay safe as temperatures are expected to stay high this week.
Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, 120 emergency department visits were due to complaints that include heat exhaustion, heatstroke, sunburn, and sun poisoning, the MDHHS said.
“It’s important Michiganders stay hydrated and out of the sun as much possible to avoid serious health complications during this hot weather,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Young children, older adults and those who are have medical conditions are at increased risk for heat-related illness, so be sure to check frequently on them and others in your community who may need additional assistance.”
Residents are encouraged to do the following to prevent complications from the heat:
- Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.
- Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening.
- Spend time indoors in air conditioning.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
- Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.
- Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.
