Property owners on Sanford and Wixom lakes are being reminded not to rebuild before getting a permit.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said they are working to expedite the permit process for homes or buildings under threat of failure.
Work done along protected areas like floodplains, streams, lakes and wetlands will usually require permits from EGLE as well as local permits.
Some things along the floodplain that would require a permit include:
- Building a new structure such as a home, garage or commercial building.
- Additions that alter a building’s existing footprint.
- New or replacement decks, stairs, porches, patios.
- Filling or grading.
- Reconstruction or replacement of a failed bridge or culvert, shoreline protection, or filling or grading in low areas, such as bottomland or wetlands.
Things along the Wixom and Sanford lakeshores that need permits include:
- Dredging, filling or grading on the bottom lands in front of the seawall. Authorization from the landowner (Four Lakes Task Force/Boyce Hydro) must accompany the application.
- Replacing a seawall or installing a new one.
- Installing new rock riprap.
