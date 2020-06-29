Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding parents of the ProtectMiChild Registry.
The registry is a free and secure program on the Secretary of State website that families and schools can use to block adult-oriented ads for products like alcohol, tobacco, pornography, and online gambling from reaching their children's devices, the state said.
“Whether texting, gaming, using social media or spending time on apps, when taking part in online activities, kids today are at risk of encountering content that is not appropriate for their age,” Benson said. “The ProtectMiChild registry is a critically important resource to help parents shield children from receiving adult-oriented ads on their smartphones and other devices.”
Once the electronic addresses are entered into the registry, it will stay on the registry for three years or until the youngest child with access reaches the age of 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.