A Michigan lawmaker was arrested early Friday morning for suspected drunk driving.
State Rep. Rebekah Warren was booked in the Oakland County Jail about 3 a.m. on Dec. 27.
She faces one count of operating under the influence of alcohol.
Warren represents the 55th District of the Michigan House of Representatives.
TV5 reached out to Warren's office for comment, but have not heard back.
