Golf courses are among the businesses forced to close under the Michigan State Emergency.
Courses across Michigan want to open back up stating they’re a safe place for social distancing.
State Representative Graham Filler from Dewitt believes golf courses should reopen, and he sent a letter to Governor Gretchen for her consideration.
“I did this because golf is a natural social distancer of a sport. I think it would get the economy, at least in a small juncture, help the economy and help the employees and owners of golf courses. I think it would help the people of Michigan get out of their homes in a safe manner,” Filler said.
Filler believes his request comfortably falls in the conversation about loosening restrictions on other outdoor occupations as well. Occupations such as construction and landscaping.
“Landscaping is a great example. An industry where an individual can get paid and not be around or get near anyone their entire day. It is also a natural social distancer,” Filler said.
According to Filler, there are other states that have opened golf courses and have safety protocols attached to them. He said one of the states is New York, a COVID-19 hotspot.
“I don’t think anything gives me more firepower than the logic of the situation, which is opening golf courses. Allowing a little more money to flow back into the economy, get people working safely. I think that is just as good of an argument as any, and it does show that other states have followed that logic even though they have shut down orders in place they allow golf courses to be open,” Filler said.
If golf courses can reopen, golfers can expect social distancing guidelines to go into effect. Guidelines such as one person per cart and the possibility of no foursomes.
