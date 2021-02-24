Unemployment woes continue as thousands of Michigan residents receive letters from the Unemployment Insurance Agency claiming they owe the agency money.
"I know I'm not the only one," said Susan Dorgai, resident.
Dorgai is one of the thousands of people claiming fraud and identity theft with the UIA. She recently got a 1099 from the UIA asking her to pay back taxes on money she swears she never got.
“I was shocked because I never applied. So, I never received anything,” she said.
Dorgai is a chiropractor from West Branch. She's worried because tax season is here, and she doesn't want to pay for someone else's unscrupulous behavior.
“They claim that I collected $5,800,” she said. “I never filed, somebody filed under my name. Never saw money come in or out of my bank accounts.”
Dorgai said she did file a protest from the UIA but isn't sure what is going to happen next.
“There’s no one simple answer. We have to figure this out,” State Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) said.
O’Malley was on the committee last summer that questioned the UIA about how they handled claims during the pandemic. He said while there's not an easy answer, he knows why it's happening.
"They turned off the fraud flags to get more cases through, but when they did that they also open the door. Well they left the back door unlocked so a lot of people came in and stole more money,” he said.
TV5 reached out to the UIA for an interview on the subject and wasdenied. But the agency previously said with more than 200,000 reports of fraud and identity theft reported since March 2020, there are delays in reviewing each case. The submission of fraudulent documents has also slowed down the review of claims, they say they must review everything with a fine-tooth comb.
Dorgai thinks more could have been done to stop this from happening to innocent people.
“It’s just nuts there should be some kind of verification, for example the email address is the same one that I use now and I never received anything,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.