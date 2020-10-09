Thursday's announcement of a plot to kidnap the governor has renewed an effort to ban guns from the Michigan Capitol.
"We now know that there were people who were in that gallery that have been arrested,” said State Representative Vanessa Guerra. “These individuals were unlike any other ‘protester’ we had ever seen at the capitol because they weren't just protesters, they were domestic terrorists."
Guerra says the suspected plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her feel shocked, devastated, and scared.
When those emotions wore off Guerra tells us she became angry. She can't understand why guns are allowed inside the state capitol building.
She has been calling for a ban of firearms after armed demonstrators held a protest within the walls of the Capitol back in April.
"It wasn't unfounded fears that we were sharing with people and letting them know this was going on,” she said. “We now have the hard evidence to prove that yes you know we were afraid for a reason."
Michigan State Police First Lt Darren Green is in charge of state security operations.
He was at the capitol when those armed demonstrators came to Lansing.
"From a law enforcement perspective, it was a good day because nobody was hurt and everybody went home and was safe,” Green said. “But it was tense, and it was interesting to say the least."
Green isn't taking a stance on whether or not guns should be allowed in the capitol.
But he did tell us he doesn't anticipate much in the way of security changes in light of recent events surrounding Whitmer.
Green says MSP along with other law enforcement agencies are prepared to keep everyone who visits the capitol safe.
"I feel extremely confident that you know if something catastrophic did happen at the capitol that we would be able to respond accordingly," he said.
As for Guerra, she tells us she will feel safer in the capitol when guns are kept out of it.
"This is not just some made up game to them, this is very real to them,” she said. “And they not only planned to kidnap the governor, but they planned to kill the governor."
