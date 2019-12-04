State Representative Phil Green announced that the Michigan Strategic Fund made a major investment in the heart of downtown Caro.
The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded the city with the Community Development Grant which will be used to create a permanent home for the existing farmers market in Caro.
The grant totals $984,625.
“I am very excited to announce this investment,” Green said. “This is big news for our community. Having a permanent spot with improved facilities for our farmers market will make downtown Caro more vibrant and give our farmers and crafters more room to set up their stands.”
The project will create a facility intended to be used to events during all four seasons.
Features will include new market areas, a pavilion with a metal roof and a concrete floor, and space for restrooms, food trucks, and community events.
