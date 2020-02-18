Michigan State Representative Mike Mueller introduced a bill that would help improve local roads in communities throughout Michigan.
According to Mueller, his plan would increase funding for county and city road commissions and decrease funding for the state’s highway fund without increasing taxes on state debt.
“Michigan drivers are burdened by the potholes and crumbling roads right outside their front doors, on the local streets they drive on every day to come home,” Mueller said. “Gov. Whitmer has created her plan to address state roads, and regardless of whether I agree with that plan, the fact remains that it doesn’t address our local roads. My plan will.”
Muller said his proposal would amend Michigan’s Public Act 51 of 1951 which established Michigan’s primary revenue sharing program for state and local road agencies.
He said that the money raised through fuel and registration taxes are deposited in the Michigan Transportation Fund and divided up to the state highway department, county road commission and municipalities, with municipalities receiving the least.
Muller’s House Bill 5489 would increase county road commissions appropriations from 39.1 percent to 43.1 percent and city and village appropriations from 28.1 percent to 35.1 percent.
The bill was referred to the House Committee on Transportation.
