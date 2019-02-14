The constant freeze-thaw cycle has created the perfect conditions for potholes to pop up, costing drivers thousands of dollars each year.
That is why one lawmaker is re-introducing a bill to prohibit insurance penalties for pothole repairs.
“I’m noticing more of them this year,” one driver said.
“I’ve tore my tire up twice,” another driver said.
Wherever you go in Michigan you’re bound to find a pothole or two.
Drivers across the state are getting fed up, not only with the damage they cause, but also the higher insurance costs.
“It’s not fair to drivers that have damage because of potholes. Because hitting a pothole is so common these days. It has nothing to do with your quality as a driver,” State Rep. Brian Elder said.
Elder is hoping to ease people’s pothole pain with a new bill that would prohibit insurance companies from raising auto insurance rates for pothole damage.
The legislation is one that Elder introduced last year but believes is even more important now with the impending shift in the temperatures.
“In the next few weeks we’ll see the worst of our roads as we go through the thaw. And these issues really should be foremost in our minds right now,” Elder said.
For residents on the roadways, they say this new bill could make a huge difference.
“It would be very beneficial because we pay a lot. We pay a high insurance rate,” one driver said.
“The potholes are not anything we can control as citizens. So that would be very helpful,” another driver said.
